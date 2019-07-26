Medrano’s single leads Mexico to 6-4 win over Puebla

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Kevin Medrano hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Diablos Rojos del Mexico to a 6-4 win over the Pericos de Puebla on Friday.

The single by Medrano capped a three-run inning and gave the Diablos Rojos a 4-2 lead after Daniel Jimenez hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The Diablos Rojos later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Jesus Fabela hit an RBI single and David Vidal hit a sacrifice fly to secure the victory.

Puebla saw its comeback attempt come up short after Miguel Guzman hit an RBI double and then scored on an error in the ninth to cut the Mexico lead to 6-4.

Fabian Cota (3-0) got the win in relief while Sasagi Sanchez (2-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.