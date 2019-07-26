Weems leads Great Falls to 6-1 win over Idaho Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Avery Weems threw five scoreless innings, leading the Great Falls Voyagers over the Idaho Falls Chukars in a 6-1 win on Friday.

Weems (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out eight while allowing two hits.

Great Falls went up 4-0 in the fifth after Anderson Comas hit a two-run triple.

Bryar Johnson (1-2) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and seven hits in the Pioneer League game. He also struck out three and walked three.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Michael Emodi tripled and doubled for the Chukars. Ismaldo Rodriguez doubled and singled.