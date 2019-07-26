Gore leads Amarillo to 2-1 win over Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- MacKenzie Gore hurled 5 1/3 scoreless innings, leading the Amarillo Sod Poodles over the Springfield Cardinals in a 2-1 win on Friday.

Gore (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing four hits.

Amarillo broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth when Kyle Overstreet drew a bases-loaded walk and Hudson Potts scored on a wild pitch.

The Cardinals cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Brian O'Keefe hit a solo home run.

Angel Rondon (4-3) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run and five hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

O'Keefe homered and singled for the Cardinals.