Shewmake scores winning run in 10th, Rome beats West Virginia 5-4 in walk-off finish
ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Shea Langeliers hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Braden Shewmake with the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Rome Braves defeated the West Virginia Power 5-4 on Friday.
Shewmake scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI triple.
The Power took a 4-3 lead in the top of the 10th when Matt Sanders hit an RBI single, bringing home Manny Pazos.
Tanner Lawson (3-4) got the win in relief while Kyle Hill (1-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.
For the Power, Nick Rodriguez singled three times.
