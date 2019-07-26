Owings, Hernandez lead Pawtucket to 5-3 win over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Chris Owings hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, and Marco Hernandez had three hits and scored two runs as the Pawtucket Red Sox defeated the Charlotte Knights 5-3 on Friday.

The home run by Owings scored Gorkys Hernandez and M. Hernandez to give the Red Sox a 5-1 lead.

Charlotte cut the deficit to two after Zack Collins scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning and Daniel Palka hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Brian Johnson (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Charlotte starter Hector Santiago (3-5) took the loss in the International League game.

Pawtucket improved to 3-1 against Charlotte this season.