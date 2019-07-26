Orozco hits walk-off single in 15th, Saltillo beats Durango 8-7

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Jose Manuel Orozco hit a walk-off single with one out in the 15th inning, as the Saraperos de Saltillo beat the Generales de Durango 8-7 on Thursday. With the victory, the Saraperos swept the three-game series.

Juan Macias scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on an out and then went to third on a single by Orozco.

Ricardo Serrano hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Rainel Rosario in the first to give the Saraperos a 2-0 lead. The Generales came back to take a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning when Carlos Munoz scored on a groundout and Jesus Loya hit an RBI single.

Saltillo regained the lead 4-3 after it scored one run in the fifth inning on a walk by Sergio Burruel that scored Henry Urrutia.

Durango tied the game 7-7 in the ninth when Munoz hit an RBI single, driving in Yancarlo Angulo.

Reliever Jose Pina (3-3) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one while allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Isaac Jimenez (1-4) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits while walking three in the Mexican League game.

Rosario was a triple short of the cycle, driving home three runs in the win. Juan Perez homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

In the losing effort, Durango got contributions throughout its order, as seven players had at least two hits. Munoz doubled and singled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one. The Generales squandered some scoring chances, leaving 17 runners on base in the loss.