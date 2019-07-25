Aracena has 6 RBI, leads AZL Royals to 14-3 win over AZL Angels

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Ricky Aracena drove in six runs, while Bobby Witt Jr. and Diego Hernandez drove in three apiece as the AZL Royals beat the AZL Angels 14-3 on Friday.

Aracena singled three times, driving in six runs.

Down 2-0, the AZL Royals took the lead for good with three runs in the second inning. Hernandez hit a two-run single and Edickson Soto scored when a runner was thrown out en route to the one-run lead.

AZL Royals later scored in four additional innings, including a five-run sixth, when Witt Jr. hit a bases-clearing double to help punctuate the blowout.

Woo-Young Jin (4-1) got the win in relief while AZL Angels starter Chase Chaney (0-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Ryan Vega reached base four times for the AZL Angels.