Perdomo’s double leads Kane County to 4-2 win over Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Geraldo Perdomo hit a three-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Kane County Cougars to a 4-2 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Thursday.

The double by Perdomo capped a four-run inning and gave the Cougars a 4-0 lead after Tim Susnara hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the LumberKings cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Connor Scott hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Peyton Burdick.

Kane County starter Adrian Del Moral (2-2) picked up the win after allowing just one hit over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Alberto Guerrero (4-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and six hits over 3 2/3 innings.