Uceta, Estevez lift Tulsa over Frisco 2-1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Omar Estevez doubled and singled, and Edwin Uceta hurled five scoreless innings as the Tulsa Drillers defeated the Frisco RoughRiders 2-1 on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Drillers and a three-game winning streak for the RoughRiders.

Uceta (3-2) allowed three hits while striking out four and walking two to pick up the win.

Tulsa broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth when Drew Avans hit an RBI double, scoring Estevez.

After Tulsa added a run in the sixth on a double by Estevez, the RoughRiders cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Charles Leblanc hit an RBI single, driving in Leody Taveras.

Jonathan Hernandez (4-8) went three innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

With the win, Tulsa improved to 8-3 against Frisco this season.