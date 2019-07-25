Sports
Alvarez, Smith lift Staten Island over Connecticut 8-1
NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Nelson B Alvarez homered and singled, driving home three runs as the Staten Island Yankees beat the Connecticut Tigers 8-1 on Thursday. The Yankees swept the three-game series with the win.
Josh Smith reached base four times for Staten Island.
Staten Island went up 4-0 in the second after Evan Alexander hit an RBI single, driving in Juan De Leon as part of a three-run inning.
Jake Agnos (1-1) got the win in relief while Connecticut starter Xavier Javier (2-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.
Riley Greene doubled and singled twice for the Tigers.
Staten Island improved to 6-3 against Connecticut this season.
Comments