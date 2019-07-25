Gimenez scores winning run in 11th, Binghamton beats Bowie 3-2 in walk-off finish

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Quinn Brodey hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Andres Gimenez with the winning run in the 11th inning, as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the Bowie Baysox 3-2 on Thursday.

Gimenez scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Carlos Perez hit a solo home run in the second inning to give the Baysox a 1-0 lead. The Rumble Ponies came back to take a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning when Michael Paez scored when a runner was thrown out.

Bowie tied the game 2-2 in the eighth when Preston Palmeiro scored on an error.

Reliever Joe Zanghi (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked one while allowing one hit over three scoreless innings. Zach Muckenhirn (2-4) allowed one run and got one out in the Eastern League game.

Ali Sanchez singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home in the win.

Perez homered and singled for the Baysox.

Binghamton improved to 3-1 against Bowie this season.