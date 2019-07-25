Rangers OF Joey Gallo has wrist surgery

Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo will miss at least a month after the All-Star slugger had surgery to remove part of a bone in his right wrist.

Gallo left Tuesday's game in Seattle because of soreness in his wrist. After undergoing X-rays and an MRI, the 25-year-old Gallo returned to Texas, where Dr. Thomas DiLiberti performed surgery Thursday to remove a fractured hook of the hamate bone in Gallo's wrist.

Willie Calhoun was called up from Triple-A Nashville.

Gallo is hitting .252 with 22 home runs and 49 RBIs in 70 games.