Reyes, Santana lift AZL Padres 2 over AZL Reds 15-1

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Ripken Reyes tripled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home as the AZL Padres 2 defeated the AZL Reds 15-1 on Thursday.

Yeison Santana doubled and singled twice with a pair of runs and a couple of RBIs for AZL Padres 2.

AZL Padres 2 had a big eight-run second inning in the blowout victory. The AZL Padres 2 sent 11 men to the plate as Angel Solarte hit a bases-clearing double en route to the nine-run lead.

AZL Padres 2 starter Carlos Guarate (3-0) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Luis Mey (0-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game after giving up eight runs and four hits over 1 1/3 innings.