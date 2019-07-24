Papierski hits walk-off single in eighth, Fayetteville beats Lynchburg 4-3

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Michael Papierski hit a walk-off single with two outs in the eighth inning, as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Corey Julks scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Papierski.

After Lynchburg's Gavin Collins scored on an error in the top of the sixth, Fayetteville tied the game 3-3 in the seventh when Jonathan Arauz hit an RBI single, scoring Jeremy Pena.

Papierski doubled and singled twice in the win.

Cody Deason (1-2) got the win in relief while Yapson Gomez (0-4) took the loss in the Carolina League game.