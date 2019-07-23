Peterson scores winning run in eighth, Lakeland beats Florida 4-3 in walk-off finish

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Reece Hampton hit a sacrifice to drive in Cole Peterson with the winning run in the eighth inning, as the Lakeland Flying Tigers beat the Florida Fire Frogs 4-3 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Peterson scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

After Florida's Riley Delgado scored when a runner was thrown out and Jefrey Ramos scored on a single in the top of the sixth, Lakeland tied the game 3-3 in the seventh when Jon Rosoff hit an RBI double, driving in Hampton.

Reliever Billy Lescher (2-2) went 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out four to pick up the win. Brandon S. White (3-3) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

Dylan Rosa homered and singled in the win. Hampton singled twice, also stealing a base.

The teams split the doubleheader after Florida won the first game 3-1.