Tri-City beats Brooklyn 4-1

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Luis Guerrero scored when a runner was thrown out in the first inning, leading the Tri-City ValleyCats to a 4-1 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Tuesday.

Guerrero scored on the play to give the ValleyCats a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk, stole second and then went to third on a single by Juan Paulino.

With the score tied 1-1 in the fifth, the ValleyCats took the lead for good when Juan Ramirez scored on an error.

Christian Mejias (1-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Corey Gaconi (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tri-City improved to 3-1 against Brooklyn this season.