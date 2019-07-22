Castillo hits walk-off single, Tampa beats Daytona 8-7

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Diego Castillo hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Tampa Tarpons beat the Daytona Tortugas 8-7 on Monday.

Oswaldo Cabrera scored the game-winning run after he drew a walk to score a run, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on an out.

The single by Castillo capped an improbable comeback for the Tarpons, who scored four runs in the inning for the win. Kyle Gray scored on a forceout earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

After Daytona's Michael Beltre scored on an error in the top of the seventh, Tampa answered with four in the eighth to cut the deficit to 7-4.

Kyle Zurak (3-3) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Andy Cox (2-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.