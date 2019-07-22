Jets sign former Texans tight end Ryan Griffin

The New York Jets have signed former Texans tight end Ryan Griffin.

The move Monday adds depth to a spot at which the team will be a bit short-handed when the regular season begins. Second-year tight end Chris Herndon was suspended by the NFL for four games for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

New York also has veterans Eric Tomlinson and Daniel Brown, and rookie Trevon Wesco at the position, but all three are known primarily for their blocking skills.

Griffin had 136 catches for 1,491 yards and seven touchdowns in six seasons with Houston after being a sixth-round draft pick out of UConn in 2013. He had 24 receptions for 305 yards in 14 games last season, but was released in May.

Griffin faced some legal issues in Tennessee in April when Nashville Police say they arrested him for drunkenly punching out a front window of a downtown hotel. Charges of vandalism and public intoxication were later dismissed.