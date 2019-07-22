Gonzalez’s run leads AZL Athletics Gold to 10-8 win over AZL D-backs

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Yhoelnys Gonzalez and Elvis Peralta scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Athletics Gold to a 10-8 win over the AZL D-backs on Monday.

The play, part of a three-run inning, gave the AZL Athletics Gold a 9-7 lead before Ramon Martinez hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the top of the ninth, AZL D-backs cut into the deficit on a single by Corbin Carroll that scored Jose Curpa.

Brock Whittlesey (3-0) got the win in relief while Raibel Custodio (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Several AZL D-backs chipped in at the plate, as five players recorded at least two hits. Carroll doubled and singled twice, driving in four runs.