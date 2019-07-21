Austin’s homer leads Campeche to 3-2 win over Yucatan

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Jay Austin hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, leading the Piratas de Campeche to a 3-2 win over the Leones de Yucatan on Sunday.

The home run by Austin, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 2-2 before Fernando Perez hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Yucatan went up by two after Luis Juarez and Hector Hernandez hit RBI singles in the first and second innings.

Francisco Haro (3-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Josh Lueke (1-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.