Aces beat Lynx 79-74 for sixth win in seven games

Liz Cambage had 22 points, 13 rebounds, Kayla McBride scored 20 points, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx 79-74 on Sunday.

Kelsey Plum added 10 points and eight assists for the Aces (12-6), who have won six of their last seven games.

Plum and McBride made back-to-back layups before Cambage hit a turn-around jumper to cap a 6-0 spurt that gave Las Vegas a 77-63 lead with three minutes to go. Danielle Robinson and Sylvia Fowles answered with consecutive buckets to pull the Lynx within three 90 seconds later but they'd get no closer. Tamera Young, Plum and McBride each hit two free throws in the final 36 seconds to seal it.

Odyssey Sims led Minnesota (10-9) with 19 points. Fowles and Stephanie Talbot scored 14 apiece.

Bill Russell, 11 time NBA champion and basketball Hall of Famer, watched the game courtside.

All-Star A'ja Wilson, the Aces' leading scorer this season, missed the game due to ankle injury suffered in a 69-66 loss to Seattle on Friday. The team has not announced a timetable for her return.

MYSTICS 93, DREAM 65

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting to help the Mystics rout the Dream.

Aerial Powers added 17 points and Tianna Hawkins had 13 for the Mystics.

Delle Donne hit a 3 that gave Washington (11-6) the lead for good and sparked a 19-4 run that made it 30-15 when Shatori Walker-Kimbrough made another 3-pointer about a minute into the second quarter. The Mystics took a 45-31 lead into halftime and scored 10 of the first 12 third-quarter points to push their lead to 22.

Elizabeth Williams led the Dream (5-14) with 14 points.

SKY 78, FEVER 70

CHICAGO (AP) — Allie Quigley and Stefanie Dolson scored 19 points apiece to help Chicago beat the Fever for the Sky's fourth consecutive win.

Quigley scored eight points in the fourth quarter, hitting two of her four 3-pointers, and Dolson finished with nine rebounds. Diamond DeShields added 13 points and Courtney Vandersloot had nine points and a season-high 14 assists for Chicago (10-8).

Quigley made a 3 that sparked a 9-2 run and gave the Sky the lead for good midway through the fourth quarter. Vandersloot followed with a reverse layup and, after Indiana's Candice Dupree hit a jumper to make it a one-point game, Dolson made two free throws and then a layup to cap the spurt and make it 70-65 with 2:28 to play.

Betnijah Laney answered with a 3-pointer to pull the Fever (6-13) within two with two minutes remaining but Dolson and Quigley made back-to-back baskets to give the Sky an eight-point lead with 29 seconds to go.

Erica Wheeler had 13 points and nine assists and Teaira McCowan added 11 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for Indiana. The Fever have lost five in a row and nine of their last 10.