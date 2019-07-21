Bernadina, Ferreiro and Rivera lead Laguna in win

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Roger Bernadina, Francisco Ferreiro and F. Rivera each had three hits, as the Algodoneros Union Laguna beat the Generales de Durango 16-10 on Sunday.

Bernadina homered, doubled and singled, scoring four runs. Ferreiro doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs.

Down 2-0 in the second, Durango cut into the lead when Moises Gutierrez hit an RBI double, driving in Carlos Munoz.

Laguna answered in the top of the next frame, scoring four runs to extend its lead. Bernadina hit a solo home run en route to the five-run lead.

The Algodoneros later scored in four additional innings, including three runs in the fourth and four in the fifth. In the fourth, Missael Rivera hit an RBI triple and then scored on a double by F. Rivera, while M. Rivera hit a two-run double in the fifth.

Laguna right-hander Juan Macias (1-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Mayckol Guaipe (2-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up six runs and six hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Several Generales chipped in at the plate, as five players recorded at least two hits. Gutierrez doubled twice, driving home two runs.