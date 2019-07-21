Gorski’s double leads West Virginia to 5-3 win over Auburn

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- Matt Gorski hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, leading the West Virginia Black Bears to a 5-3 win over the Auburn Doubledays on Sunday.

The double by Gorski capped a three-run inning and gave the Black Bears a 5-3 lead after Brett Kinneman scored on a fielder's choice earlier in the inning.

Garrett Leonard (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tyler Yankosky (1-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.