Hendricks scheduled to start for Chicago against San Diego

San Diego Padres (46-52, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (54-44, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Adrian Morejon (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (7-7, 3.46 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and San Diego will face off at Wrigley Field on Sunday.

The Cubs are 36-17 in home games. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .332 is sixth in the MLB. Kris Bryant leads the club with an OBP of .401.

The Padres are 23-25 in road games. San Diego has slugged .432 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .597. The Cubs won the last meeting 6-5. Jose Quintana earned his eighth victory and Javier Baez went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Joey Lucchesi took his fifth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baez leads the Cubs with 114 hits and has 67 RBIs. Anthony Rizzo is 17-for-35 with six doubles, a home run and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 66 RBIs and is batting .270. Manuel Margot is 13-for-33 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .271 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Padres: 3-7, .250 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Cole Hamels: 10-day IL (oblique), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Willson Contreras: 10-day IL (foot).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Robert Stock: 10-day IL (bicep), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (quad).