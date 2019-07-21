Fletcher, Trout lead Angels past Mariners 6-2

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout connects on a three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Seattle. AP Photo

David Fletcher singled home the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning, Mike Trout followed with a three-run homer and the Los Angeles Angels took advantage of a big mistake on defense by Seattle to beat the Mariners 6-2 Saturday night.

Held without a baserunner until the ninth inning of a 10-0 loss Friday, the Angels bounced back and stopped a three-game skid. Seattle lost for the seventh time in eight games.

After making a couple of nice fielding plays to get the first two outs in the ninth, the Mariners misplayed Luis Rengifo's popup between the mound and first base into an infield single that left runners at the corners. There appeared to be confusion between inexperienced first baseman Tim Beckham and reliever Roenis Elías as the ball dropped.

Fletcher's single to right field gave Los Angeles a 3-2 lead, and Trout connected off Elías (2-2) for his AL-leading 31st home run. The two-time MVP also tops the league with 78 RBIs.

It was Rengifo who singled in the ninth Friday night for the Angels' only hit, ending Mike Leake's run at a perfect game. That was Seattle's only victory since the All-Star break.

Angels starter Griffin Canning gave up four hits and two runs through the first three innings, but settled in and lasted five. He had six strikeouts and combined with four relievers to hold the Mariners hitless over the last six innings.

Ty Buttrey (6-4) struck out the side in the eighth. He finished off the third batter of the inning, Daniel Vogelbach, on three pitches. Vogelbach whiffed four times in the game.

Omar Narvaez, Tim Beckham and Austin Nola singled to load the bases with one out in the top of the second. Dee Gordon's sacrifice fly brought home Narvaez. Canning got out of the inning on Mallex Smith's comebacker.

J.P. Crawford drew a leadoff walk in the third and scored on Narvaez's single to make it 2-0.

Angels slugger Justin Upton drew a walk from Wade LeBlanc leading off the fourth. Andrelton Simmons singled and Albert Pujols walked to load the bases. Kole Calhoun grounded into a double play that scored Upton, and Kevan Smith tied it at 2 with an RBI single.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: Starting pitcher Andrew Heaney was placed on the 10-day injured list for the second time this season with shoulder inflammation. Heaney was expected to be a big contributor this season, but he already missed 51 games with left elbow inflammation. He is 1-3 in nine starts. Los Angeles manager Brad Ausmus said Heaney had an MRI and probably just needs rest. "We're concerned about it because he's a pitcher and it's his shoulder," Ausmus said. "But I don't think it's going to be anything surgical or anything like that. I just think it's somewhat of a tired, irritated shoulder." Heaney is the third starter the Angels have lost in the last few weeks with the death of Tyler Skaggs and the move to designate Matt Harvey for assignment.

Mariners: Relief pitcher Dan Altavilla threw before the game for the first time since he injured his right elbow. He's still probably a few weeks from returning.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP Dillon Peters (1-0, 4.15 ERA) will be promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Sunday in place of Heaney.

Mariners: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (4-6, 5.01) is 1-2 with a 10.91 ERA in four starts against the Angels.