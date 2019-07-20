Lewis hits grand slam, leads Ogden over Rocky Mountain

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Brandon Lewis hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the Ogden Raptors to an 8-3 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Saturday.

The grand slam by Lewis scored Marco Hernandez, Joe Vranesh, and Sam McWilliams to give the Raptors a 4-0 lead.

The Raptors later added two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth and eighth to secure the victory.

Yeison Cespedes (2-1) got the win in relief while Rocky Mountain starter Nash Walters (1-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Edwin Sano homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the Vibes.