Arkansas beats Frisco 4-3

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Luis Liberato scored on an error in the fifth inning, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 4-3 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Saturday.

The play capped a three-run inning and gave the Travelers a 3-2 lead. Earlier in the inning, Arkansas tied the game when Logan Taylor scored on a balk.

The Travelers tacked on another run in the eighth when Dom Thompson-Williams hit an RBI single, bringing home Evan White.

Frisco saw its comeback attempt come up short after Chuck Moorman hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Arkansas lead to 4-3.

Starter Justus Sheffield (3-2) got the win while Walker Weickel (5-2) took the loss in relief in the Texas League game.

Andretty Cordero doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home for the RoughRiders.