Sheets leads Birmingham over Tennessee 3-1
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Gavin Sheets doubled and singled as the Birmingham Barons topped the Tennessee Smokies 3-1 on Saturday.
Birmingham went up 2-0 in the sixth after Ti'Quan Forbes hit an RBI single, driving in Blake Rutherford.
Tennessee answered in the next half-inning when Gioskar Amaya scored on a groundout to get within one.
The Barons tacked on another run in the eighth when Nick Madrigal hit a solo home run.
Birmingham starter Blake Battenfield (3-2) picked up the win after scattering five hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Jake Stinnett (1-2) took the loss in the Southern League game after he allowed one run on just two hits over three innings.
