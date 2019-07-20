Sanders leads West Virginia over Delmarva in a 12-10 slugfest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Matt Sanders had three hits and scored two runs as the West Virginia Power beat the Delmarva Shorebirds 12-10 on Saturday.

West Virginia batted around in the first inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including a two-run home run by Austin Shenton.

Trailing 11-9, the Shorebirds cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when JC Encarnacion hit an RBI triple, driving in Seamus Curran.

The Power tacked on another run in the eighth when Nick Rodriguez scored on a groundout.

Sal Biasi (5-3) got the win in relief while Delmarva starter Grayson Rodriguez (7-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Several Shorebirds chipped in at the plate, as five players collected at least two hits. Encarnacion was a home run short of the cycle, scoring three runs while driving in two.