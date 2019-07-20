Allard, Walker pitch Gwinnett to 5-1 win over Rochester

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Kolby Allard allowed just four hits over six innings, and Jeremy Walker was also effective on the mound, as the Gwinnett Stripers shut down the Rochester Red Wings in a 5-1 win on Saturday.

Allard (7-4) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two while allowing one run.

Up 1-0 in the fifth, Gwinnett added to its lead when Travis Demeritte hit a three-run home run.

Rochester answered in the next half-inning when Ronald Torreyes hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Brian Schales to get within three.

The Stripers tacked on another run in the eighth when Jonathan Morales scored on a wild pitch.

Devin Smeltzer (1-3) went four innings, allowing four runs and four hits while walking two in the International League game.