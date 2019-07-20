Bernadina’s single leads Laguna to 10-6 win over Durango

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Roger Bernadina hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Algodoneros Union Laguna to a 10-6 win over the Generales de Durango in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday. The win snapped a 12-game losing streak for the Algodoneros.

The single by Bernadina came in the midst of an eight-run inning and gave the Algodoneros a 6-5 lead. Later in the inning, Laguna scored on three more plays, including a two-run double by Michael Choice.

In the bottom of the seventh, Durango cut into the lead on a single by Carlos Munoz that scored Daniel Mayora.

Alejandro Chavarria (2-0) got the win in relief while Esteban Haro (1-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.