Garcia hits two homers as Memphis beats Omaha 8-4

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Adolis Garcia hit a pair of homers, leading the Memphis Redbirds to an 8-4 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday.

John Nogowski and Johan Mieses also homered for the Redbirds.

Garcia hit a solo shot in the fourth inning and then hit a two-run homer in the fifth, both off Arnaldo Hernandez.

Memphis starter Harold Arauz (6-2) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Hernandez (2-7) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over five innings.