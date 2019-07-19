Olivares leads Amarillo to 12-8 win over NW Arkansas

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Edward Olivares hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Amarillo Sod Poodles defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 12-8 on Friday.

Olivares hit a solo shot in the sixth inning off J.C. Cloney and then hit a three-run homer in the eighth off Conner Greene. Hudson Potts doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs in the win.

Kyle Lloyd (4-5) got the win in relief while Greene (3-8) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Gabriel Cancel was a triple short of the cycle, scoring two runs for the Naturals. Angelo Castellano hit two solo homers.