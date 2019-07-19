Medrano, Lloyd lead Billings to 4-0 win over Idaho Falls

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Matt Lloyd doubled and singled, and Miguel Medrano allowed just one hit over five innings as the Billings Mustangs beat the Idaho Falls Chukars 4-0 on Friday.

Medrano (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two.

Billings scored three runs in the first, including a single by Eric Yang that scored Reniel Ozuna. The Mustangs scored again in the fifth inning, when Lloyd hit an RBI double, scoring Yang.

Stephen Ridings (2-3) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the Pioneer League game. He also struck out 11 and walked one.

The Chukars were blanked for the first time this season, while the Mustangs' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.