Upshaw hits walk-off single, Hagerstown beats Hickory 9-8

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Armond Upshaw hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Hagerstown Suns topped the Hickory Crawdads 9-8 on Friday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Suns and a five-game winning streak for the Crawdads.

Cole Daily scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Earlier in the inning, Trey Vickers hit a sacrifice, scoring Kyle Marinconz to tie the game 8-8.

The Suns scored one run in the eighth before Hickory answered with two in the next half-inning to take an 8-7 lead.

Christian Vann (2-1) got the win in relief while Nick Snyder (3-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Crawdads, Ryan Anderson doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

Despite the loss, Hickory is 6-3 against Hagerstown this season.