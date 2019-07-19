Stephen leads Reading over New Hampshire 3-1

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Josh Stephen had two hits and two RBI as the Reading Fightin Phils defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 3-1 on Friday.

Up 1-0 in the fifth, Reading extended its lead when Stephen hit a two-run double.

New Hampshire answered in the top of the next frame when Santiago Espinal scored on a groundout to cut the deficit to two.

Garrett Cleavinger (2-0) got the win in relief while New Hampshire starter Nate Pearson (0-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.