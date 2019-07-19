Garcia’s single leads Harrisburg to 8-5 win over Portland

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Luis Garcia hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Harrisburg Senators to an 8-5 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Friday.

The single by Garcia came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Senators a 6-5 lead. Later in the inning, Adrian Sanchez hit an RBI double and Dante Bichette hit an RBI single.

The Senators cut the deficit to 5-3 when Tres Barrera hit an RBI single, bringing home Bichette in the third.

Barrera doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for Harrisburg.

Jacob Condra-Bogan (5-4) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Eduard Bazardo (1-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Marcus Wilson homered twice, driving in four runs and scoring a pair for the Sea Dogs.