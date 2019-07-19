Brooks’ triple leads Akron to 4-3 win over Binghamton

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Trenton Brooks hit a three-run triple in the fifth inning, leading the Akron RubberDucks to a 4-3 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday. The RubberDucks snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

The triple by Brooks scored Logan Ice, Ernie Clement, and Nolan Jones to give the RubberDucks a 4-1 lead.

Binghamton answered in the top of the next frame when David Thompson hit a two-run home run to get within one.

Akron right-hander Jake Paulson (7-7) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tony Dibrell (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up four runs and five hits over six innings.

Michael Paez doubled twice and singled for the Rumble Ponies.

Despite the loss, Binghamton is 8-4 against Akron this season.