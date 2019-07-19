Ruegger, Gasper carry Charleston to 5-1 win over Lexington

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Mickey Gasper doubled twice, and Charlie Ruegger hurled 5 1/3 scoreless innings as the Charleston RiverDogs beat the Lexington Legends 5-1 on Friday.

Ruegger (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing one hit.

Up 1-0 in the second, Charleston extended its lead when Canaan Smith hit a three-run double.

Lexington answered in the next half-inning when Rubendy Jaquez scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to three.

The RiverDogs tacked on another run in the third when Welfrin Mateo hit an RBI double, driving in Gasper.

Yohanse Morel (1-3) went four innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out four and walked two.