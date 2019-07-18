Tovar’s homer leads Salt Lake to 9-6 win over Sacramento

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Wilfredo Tovar hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Salt Lake Bees to a 9-6 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Thursday.

The home run by Tovar scored Jared Walsh and Kaleb Cowart to give the Bees a 4-3 lead.

The River Cats took the lead in the sixth inning when Abiatal Avelino scored on an error and Henry Ramos scored on a sacrifice.

The Bees later added three runs in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Nick Franklin hit a two-run home run and Anthony Bemboom hit a solo home run, while Bemboom hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Bo Way in the eighth.

Jose Rodriguez (2-2) got the win in relief while Sacramento starter Brandon Beachy (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Joey Rickard doubled and singled twice for the River Cats.