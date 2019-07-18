Arnold’s double leads Lowell to 6-4 win over Tri-City

TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- Jecorrah Arnold hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Lowell Spinners to a 6-4 win over the Tri-City ValleyCats in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

The double by Arnold started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Spinners a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Xavier LeGrant scored on an error and Arnold scored on a wild pitch.

The Spinners tacked on another run in the sixth when Arnold scored on a groundout.

Tri-City saw its comeback attempt come up short after Zach Biermann hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Nathan Perry in the sixth inning to cut the Lowell lead to 6-4.

Jeremy Bleich (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tri-City starter Manny Ramirez (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The Spinners swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 14-3. Lowell remains undefeated against Tri-City this season at 5-0.