Castillo, Orduno lead Quintana Roo to 12-0 win over Laguna

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Manuel Orduno had three hits and scored three runs, and Jorge Castillo struck out 11 hitters over six innings as the Tigres de Quintana Roo beat the Algodoneros Union Laguna 12-0 on Friday. The Tigres swept the six-game series with the win.

Castillo (8-6) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing two hits.

In the bottom of the first, Quintana Roo grabbed the lead on a sacrifice fly by Reynaldo Rodriguez that scored Orduno. The Tigres then added four runs in the third and seven in the fifth. In the third, Orduno and Eric Aguilera hit RBI singles, while Aguilera hit an RBI double and Yosmany Guerra hit a two-run single in the fifth.

Edgar Gomez (1-9) went four innings, allowing eight runs and nine hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Algodoneros were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the Tigres' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.