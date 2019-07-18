Mallard hits walk-off single, Hudson Valley beats Brooklyn 7-6

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Mason Mallard hit a walk-off single, as the Hudson Valley Renegades beat the Brooklyn Cyclones 7-6 in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Beau Brundage scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a single by Luis Trevino and then went to third on a wild pitch.

Earlier in the inning, Trevino singled, scoring K.V. Edwards to tie the game 6-6.

The Renegades cut the deficit to 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth when Nick Sogard hit an RBI single, driving in Luis Arcendo.

Shay Smiddy (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Hunter Parsons (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Brooklyn won the first game 3-2.