AMARILLO, (AP) -- Zach Kirtley hit a solo home run in the ninth inning, leading the Springfield Cardinals to a 10-9 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Thursday.

Bryan Dobzanski (1-0) got the win in relief while Evan Miller (1-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Ivan Castillo homered, doubled and singled, driving home three runs for the Sod Poodles. Taylor Kohlwey tripled and singled twice, scoring three runs.