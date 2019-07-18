Sensley’s double leads Tampa to 5-4 win over Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Steven Sensley hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Tampa Tarpons to a 5-4 win over the Fort Myers Miracle on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Tarpons and a three-game winning streak for the Miracle.

The double by Sensley started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Tarpons a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Wilkerman Garcia hit an RBI single and then scored on an error.

After Fort Myers scored two runs in the fourth, the Miracle cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Jose Miranda hit a sacrifice fly and Ryan Costello scored on an error.

Tampa right-hander Miguel Yajure (6-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing four runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jordan Balazovic (5-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Costello doubled and singled for the Miracle.