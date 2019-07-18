Marvel, Kelley carry Indianapolis to 9-1 win over Syracuse

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Christian Kelley homered and had two hits, and James Marvel struck out nine hitters over six innings as the Indianapolis Indians beat the Syracuse Mets 9-1 on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Indians and a five-game winning streak for the Mets.

Marvel (2-0) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing one hit.

Indianapolis started the scoring with a big third inning, when it exploded for six runs, including a two-run home run by Hunter Owen and a solo home run by Kelley.

The Indians later added single runs in the fourth, sixth and eighth innings to put the game out of reach.

Mickey Jannis (0-2) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs and seven hits in the International League game. He also struck out three and walked two.