Rodriguez hits walk-off single, St. Lucie beats Charlotte 9-8

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Manny Rodriguez hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the St. Lucie Mets topped the Charlotte Stone Crabs 9-8 on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Mets and a three-game winning streak for the Stone Crabs.

Wagner Lagrange scored the game-winning run after he was hit with a pitch with two outs in the inning, advanced to second on a single by Cody Bohanek and then went to third on a walk by Jeremy Vasquez.

The Mets tied the game 8-8 when Hansel Moreno hit a two-run home run in the fifth.

Reliever Darwin Ramos (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked one while allowing two hits over two scoreless innings. Simon Rosenblum-Larson (1-2) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Moreno homered and doubled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair in the win. Rodriguez doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs and driving home a couple.

Despite the loss, Charlotte is 9-3 against St. Lucie this season.