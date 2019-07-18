Davidson leads Mississippi to 1-0 win over Pensacola

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Tucker Davidson struck out nine hitters over eight innings, leading the Mississippi Braves over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in a 1-0 win on Thursday.

Davidson (4-6) picked up the win after he allowed five hits.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the fifth inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Greyson Jenista scored on a single by Carlos Martinez.

Randy Dobnak (4-2) went eight innings, allowing one run and two hits to take the tough loss in the Southern League game. He also struck out nine and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Blue Wahoos were held scoreless for the eighth time this season, while the Braves' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.