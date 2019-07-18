Trout back in Angels’ lineup after missing 3 games

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout jokes with teammates in the dugout before the start of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, July 15, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. AP Photo

Mike Trout is back in the Los Angeles Angels lineup after missing the previous three games due to a mildly strained right calf.

The two-time AL MVP will be the designated hitter Thursday when the Angels complete a four-game series against the Houston Astros. He leads the league in home runs (30) and RBIs (75) along with a .305 batting average, which is ninth.

Trout suffered the injury during Sunday's game against Seattle. Prior to the injury, he had eight home runs in seven games.