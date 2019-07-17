Rosa’s triple leads Modesto over Lake Elsinore in 11 innings

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Joseph Rosa hit a two-run triple in the top of the 11th inning to help lead the Modesto Nuts to a 4-1 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Wednesday.

The triple by Rosa scored Nick Thurman and Johnny Adams. Later in the inning, Modesto added insurance runs when Jake Scheiner hit an RBI single and Joe Rizzo scored on an error.

In the bottom of the inning, Lake Elsinore scored on a double by Gabriel Arias that brought home Luis Campusano. However, the rally ended when Nick Duron got Jack Suwinski to fly out to end the game.

Rosa was a home run short of the cycle, driving in two runs in the win.

Duron (1-1) got the win in relief while Franklin Van Gurp (1-3) took the loss in the California League game.

The Storm left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss.